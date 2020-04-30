When Beyoncé steals cars

The american superstar would it be a stealer of cars ? Not quite…

Everyone knows Beyoncé, the singer american star, who began his career with the group Destiny’s Child before continuing solo. Married to rapper Jay-Z, she created a veritable empire of the music itself.

Then, how to explain that a woman answering to the name of Beyoncé Knowles has been able to get involved in a case of car theft a few days ago in New Mexico (Usa) ? Of course, there is an explanation to this funny story.

A false name

It was obviously a false name given to police. The real name of the thief car in question, which is claimed as “Beyoncé”, is in reality Surena Henry, and it’s not much like the real Beyoncé. She was arrested on the field and will soon answer for his acts before a tribunal.

Source