When Brad Pitt has upped the ante for a night out with Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke has understood that she had finally become a star in Hollywood when Brad Pitt has upped the ante to try to win a date with her.

The actress 32-year-old told this strange anecdote at a round table organized by The Hollywood Reporter, with Patricia Arquette, Christine Baraski, Danai Gurira, and Niecy Nash.

When asked at what moment she became aware of having become significant in the world of cinema, the star of Game of Thrones did not hesitate a single second.

“I was at a gala and I was asked if I wanted to propose something to the auction, so I said something like “I don’t know, come and watch your favorite episode with me and then we will go to eat the heart of a horse (in reference to Daenerys Targaryen, her character in Game of Thrones) or something like that”. And I thought this would be a private thing and they don’t say it all, but I was forced to get up, and it turned into something quite different. The room became completely silent and I say to myself that I was going to die, but suddenly, one of my friends has thrown up its range of auction, and other people have raised theirs also… and one of those people was Brad Pitt. I became the color I am wearing now (pink). But it is my friend who won the auction, finally”, she revealed.

Patricia Arquette, who was also present that evening, confirmed that there had been a lot of exchanges and that Brad Pitt had fought for the chance to spend an evening with the translator of Daenerys Targaryen.

“It was the most amazing thing of my entire life,” concluded Emilia Clarke.