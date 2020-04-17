When Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a dream to millions of teens

Young, famous and crazy in love, they loved each other in front of the cameras… The story of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake started there are already more than twenty years.

Britney Spears says it well herself : her break up with Justin Timberlake was one of the most “big” of the planet’s people. As a couple between 1999 and 2002, the two superstars of the american pop have captured the imagination of millions of fans, and teenagers across the planet. Childhood friends, having made their debut together in the tv show “The Mickey Mouse Club”, they had formalized their romance in the spring of 2000 after a few months of relationship discreet to leave then. To fashionable events, the premiere of movies or even during the evenings of awards, it is hand in hand that Brit-Brit and Justin, not yet engaged in a solo career, but a member favourite of the boy band essential NSYNC, tread the red carpet together. Their beautiful union, which shone even more when one was supporting the other in its new projects and success, was a pleasure to see.

Treason

The couple broke up in march 2002 after the infidelity of the singer, who was (too) close to her choreographer, Wade Robson. Justin Timberlake, who has subsequently attended Jenna Dewan, Alyssa Milano or Cameron Diaz, had turned his sentence into a tube hit, “Cry Me A River” from her first solo album. For its part, Britney Spears released in 2003, her fourth album “In The Zone”, which confirmed his transition into the adult world, and which included among its titles, the soulful ballad “Everytime”, seen as a response to “Cry Me A River”. She is also married to Kevin Federline, the father of her son Sean Preston (born in 2005) and Jayden James (born 2006). Without doubt his finest achievements.

