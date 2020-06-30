When Britney Spears dance in two songs of Nelly Furtado and Billie Eilish – Actu Britney Spears

Britney Spears is never short of ideas to deliver content to their fans. Between photos, videos, sessions, dancing, parades in front of the camera or of the messages involved, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” multiplies the publications.

And to each post, a large number of reactions. Monday, June 29, the famous singer has shared a video taken of her in her living room. The artist filmed a dance punctuated by the music of “Say the Right” by Nelly Furtado and “I Love You” by Billie Eilish.

Published a few hours ago, the video has already received more than 600,000 likes and hundreds of comments. This is not the first time that Britney Spears dance in the face of his phone, or that uses a song of Billie Eilish…