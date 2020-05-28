When Britney Spears quotes Albert Einstein! – Actu Britney Spears

It is not unusual for Britney Spears to his fans on the web. Followed by more than 24 million followers on Instagram, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” has a large community of fans.

And between his selfies, his sessions of sport and the memories of her rich career, Britney Spears also likes to share messages incurred.

Wednesday 27 may 2020, the artist has shared a short video of her, wearing a white top and shorts, walking in his garden, obviously delighted to enjoy the california sun: “Today, I put on my white top favorite, I ran outside, I removed my shoes in the grass and I realized that imagination is more powerful than knowledge.” A reference certain to Albert Einstein.