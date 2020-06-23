When Britney Spears runs on a song of Billie Eilish! – Actu Billie Eilish

Britney Spears is very connected. There is not a day on which the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” do not publish in social networks. Among its news of the music, your romantic getaways with your partner Sam Asghari, or their messages engaged, the singer is very active and very close to their subscribers.

Monday, June 22, Britney Spears has released a new video of her where she marches in front of the camera, dressed in multiple computers, and in the rhythm of the song “You Should See Me in A Crown” Billie Eilish.

And if she has chosen the song of the artist, this is not a coincidence. Britney Spears is a fan! “This is my favorite song on the album of Billie Eilishshe wrote. Towards the end of this video, I’m wearing the same top in white tiles and blue when I was doing the bike in the park last week. I shot two weeks because I was proud and I felt good.”