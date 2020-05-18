When Celine Dion is autoparodie in a long, video ultra-kitsch

Celine Dion will never end to amaze us. On the occasion of celebrations of the end of the year, the singer has shared on the social networks the result of his collaboration engineering with Instagram. A video of almost two minutes on which it is autoparodie in the clip from the tube It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, released in 1996. A few days earlier, the diva, the canadian had already published a shorter version of only a few seconds on his page on Instagram, the real teaser that had left his fans on their hunger.

And the end result is worth the glance. Incredibly Kitsch, the clip revisited showcases Celine Dion in several outfits each more eccentric, while the singer, alone in a huge castle-like fortress, stroll on his page Instagram search looks inspiring. A version that is very far from the original video, in which she appeared angelic, wearing a long white dress, alone in an older home, seeming to wait patiently for her prince charming.

More than two decades later, collaborations with the biggest brands and promo codes Instagram have replaced the romance. A finding that the widow of René Angélil, became icon of fashion in a few months, has turned into a mockery with flying colors. “Darling, the video clips of the most extra never become old-fashioned.

I had so much fun working with my friends of Instagram in order to revive the style of the 90s for the holidays“, she wrote on the social networks. A risky bet but definitely a winner, which proves, once is not custom, that Celine Dion is never short of ideas to laugh at itself.

Photo credits : AGENCE / BESTIMAGE