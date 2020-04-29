when Chris Pratt was meant to be another Avenger

A few months ago, we posed the question again in the form of a question. Chris Pratt is the king of the blockbusters ? The american actor after a long time chained to the television programs or supporting roles in the film broke in the face of the world for his role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, before doing brilliantly on the saga Jurassic Park. His CV has now also films like The magnificent Seven or Passengers. But his story could have taken a turn very different, the way of Mark Ruffalo.

Chris Pratt dreamed of the MCU

Today, it is hard to imagine who else could embody his character for Marvel. It has given it a special place to be a character rather secondary for Marvel. But, initially, this is another role that it was designed. Years earlier.

This is Sarah Finn, casting director who comes to the reveal in a video posted on Disney+. Originally, Chris Pratt dreamed of playing another character in the MUC : Captain America. He had auditioned for the role which was eventually won by Chris Evans. But, the casting director had kept his name in mind and he later obtained his role in the Guardians of the Galaxy. A success which has not been without some difficulties.

I eventually get him a hearing. James Gunn said that he did not want to see, it was really a challenge. I was very happy when I finally managed to reunite, and honestly, it was one of those moments obvious that people sometimes talk about in the field of casting, when it sounds entirely fair. James turned to me after 10 seconds and told me : ‘It is him’.

The rest as they say, is history.