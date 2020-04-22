when Christine and the Queens reprend Travis Scott, it gives this

For Chris, out of the question to do nothing for containment. Between mini-shows and live Instagram, the singer offers to its subscribers of the times-exclusive. After Steve Lacy, Drakeand its tribute a cappella to Bill Withers, it is contested this time for the title “Highest” in the Room” Travis Scott, not to mention a few of his dance moves.

In the aftermath of the famous April 20 (4/20), the singer chose yesterday to resume playing the song released in the fall of 2019. A new version the sound appeared at the end of December with Rosalía and Lil Baby had also seen the light of day on the compilation JACKBOYS.

For this cover, back in the apartment of Christine and The Queens which serves as the stage and the studio. It mixes easily with English in the chorus, and the French in its verses to a surprising result. Faithful to the original version, we find the singularity of the style of Chris. The artist said in the description of its publication : “Covered Travis Scott up close and personal“.