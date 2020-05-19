When Dadju crack for dummy, american Jordyn Woods [Vidéo] • RAPRNB

– Passage to Dubai, Dadju would he fell for the dummy, american Jordyn Woods, also present in the city of the united arab Emirates ?

Like many artists in France, Dadju has seen its upcoming concerts postponed for your safety due to the epidemic of Coronavirus, the French singer went to Dubai to deliver a showcase on march 2 at White Dubai. The opportunity to extend the stay and spend a few days of good time in the amazing city of the united arab Emirates. It is as well as the author of Queen or, more recently, Meleğim with Soolkinghas cross the road to the model of 22 years, a native of Los Angeles and the (former) super girlfriend Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. While she has made a name as a top-model, his close relationship with Kylie Jenner and the family Kardashian (she appeared regularly in episodes of the tv show : The Incredible Family Kardashian) has led her to be known on the social networks, then become a model for the cosmetic brand of his girlfriend, Kylie Cosmetics. On the flip side, it is also known to have had an adventure in February 2019 (the day of St. Valentine) with the basketball player Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with the sister of Kylie, Khloe Kardashian, and father of their daughter… And although she has always denied having had an affair with Tristan, the one that became a real influence (with over 11 million followers on Insta) is now persona non grata within the clan Kardashian.

Dadju under the charm…

In the light of the videos posted by the 2 artists on their account Instagram, Dadju and Jordyn Woods have shared at least one evening together. If the prince Dadj’ has immortalized his evening airing in Story Instagram a video of the young woman in the street, this last one has aired, in his story, IG’s a video of a gift that the French had made him do it… or rather, a message. In a gift box in the shape of a heart, Dadju had slipped a message that we will leave you interpreted : “You made me sore at heart…” Real beginning of romance or simple collaboration – for the filming of the clip Bobo at the heart (extract from the project Poison) for example – accompanied by a stage for the buzz : the future will tell us.

And while some fans have recalled that the singer was married and had children, the american media The Shade Room has also relayed these videos, indicating in turn the possible romance between the artist and the starlet.

While this year Dadju must turn in the world, it should – if the Covid-19 does not decide otherwise – also occur in England from 16 to 18 April ( in London, Liverpool and Manchester…). But before we do, it will give the 1st concert for his association #GiveBackCharity on the 21st of march at the Rotana Kin Plaza Hotel in Kinshasa…