when Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) goes crazy ?

Emilia Clarke is entrusted on the scene of Game of Thrones, where his character Daenerys becomes completely crazy.

It is a scene that has a lot to talk about. At the end of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) proved totally crazy. It is, therefore, entrusted on the subject. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Fans of the series Game of Thrones will never forget the incredible acting from Emilia Clarke. She has perfectly played the role of Daenerys Targaryen !

As soon as the first episodes the young woman is distinguished by her beauty outside the norm. But also for its particular history.

It must be said that she has lived through a green and not ripe ! But the character played by Emilia Clarke is built little by little…

Up to dbecome one of the most important history of Game of Thrones ! The fans are so attached to it. But as you very well know, should never attach to a protagonist in this series.

And for good reason ! Many are the good people who have lost their lives … Or who have sunk ! It is precisely the the case of Emilia Clarke. Remember !

Emilia Clarke:” It is a fierce warrior “

Everything has shifted in the course of the eighth and final season of the series. After the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen in Invernalia, she started to become crazy.

The fans have never recognized her character. This has prompted many people to investigate ! The reason for this ? They wonder why Daenerys has so changed !

Emilia Clarke has so to answer this question. “Daenerys has a lot of anger and she has the hot flashes in the fight. It is a fierce warrior “

“All this anger is due to something emotional. All of this is that Daenerys has therefore remained very cold with everyone. So she was ready to fight to the death “

So according to you, John Snow would be the only responsible for this ‘reason and emotion’?

