When does it come out? – Cast, Plot and other details – JAPANFM

Aquaman 2: When does it come out?

Aquaman turned out to be a huge success in 2018. It has also gained a lot at the box office when Jason Momoa has played. there was no doubt that the film would be following them, but it has been delayed until now for several reasons. One of them was the injury to Jason.

The release date for Aquaman 2:

Well, after the success of the first part, the fans would definitely like to see the following occur as soon as possible. The fans have been waiting for so long, and they still need to wait because the result will not occur this year.

The sequel has been pushed back to come out now in December 2022. Well, there is plenty of time for the output. So don’t worry guys. There will be a lot to watch this year and next year.

The casting of Aquaman 2:

The casting of Aquaman 2 would take Jason Momoa in the role of Aquaman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin, and Nicole Kidman. However, instead of Amber Heard, we could see Emilia Clarke as Mera.

It is a surprise that Emilia Clarke can be considered as Mera because there are problems to bring back the original character, that is to say Amber Heard.

The plot of the sequel:

The trailer for the film will be released in 2022. Therefore, the plot of the movie is not yet very predictable, but yes, Patrick Wilson has confirmed that Orm will be back, but not as a villain in the sequel. Therefore, there will be a new villain to fight with Aquaman.

