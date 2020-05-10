When Donald Trump says on Melania, and his taste in luxury

Melania Trump risk appreciate the note. At each of its official release, the First Lady draws all eyes to her outfits signed by the great luxury brands of the world. Among them, creations as well French as Christian Louboutin and Alaïa as at the last G7, that american, such as Michael Kors, Calvin Klein or Ralph Lauren. Tastes luxurious, which earned him most of the time, many critics, such as recently when she made a trip in Wyoming, floor of boots with heels out of your price range. And choice of attire cost, have also not failed to react to her husband, Donald Trump.

Thus, during the inauguration of a workshop of Louis Vuitton in Texas, the president of the United States has delivered a speech to incense, the brand owned by the LVMH group, the flagship of the French luxury. A brand that Donald Trump said “very well know”and that has “cost a lot of money in recent years”, reports Vanessa Friedman for the New York Times. A small reference no doubt to the dressing room of Melania Trump, which has sometimes the brand favourite of Brigitte Macron. But among the French brands most worn by the First Lady, on account especially of Dior, which also belongs to the LVMH group, and that she wears regularly, but especially during his visits in France during the commemorations of 11 November 2018.

As the First lady of the United States, it is not uncommon that the required Melania Trump are to be scrutinized and analyzed by the press, particularly american. And while her husband does not have unanimous support in the general press, his wife also worth to find thanks to the journalists in mode. Last September, Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times the had and pinned to the dress J. Mendel that she wore to receive the australian Prime minister at the White House. And for good reason : this outfit was too much “simple” in his eyes, and completely devoid of meaning and symbolic, regretting the passage thatshe has not chosen a creation from an australian brand. “The dress was especially not-awe-inspiring”, she had said.

Photo credits : Best Picture