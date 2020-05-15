When Donald Trump was trying to “get rid” of her daughter Ivanka

The presidency of Donald Trump has already been the subject of several publications and a few weeks without a new revelation on the wrong character, the excess or incompetence alleged by the american president. A book of american journalist Vicky Ward, called Küschner Inc., is interested this time to the couple formed by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and her husband Jared Küschner. We learn in particular that Donald Trump has not always been delighted to have his daughter and his son-in-law with him to the White House. He would even have asked his former chief of staff, John F. Kelly : “Get rid of my children, and send them back to New York !“.

Donald Trump reproached them not to know how to “play the game” of politics and to have bad press. The u.s. president and his chief of staff had even planned “make the couple’s life difficult to the point of forcing them to submit their resignations“. Force is however to note that if John F. Kelly, resigned in 2018, Ivanka Trump and her husband are still there. Their place of special advisors to the president did, however, cringe across the Atlantic. When Ivanka is not treated “small-spoiled daughter”, the accusation of nepotism is going smoothly. According to the Times, which has also had access to Küschner Incthe book also reveals that Ivanka Trump and her husband “have come to power by ignoring the protocol and bypassing the rules when they can“.

Their influence at the White House, however, is as strong as ever. The new budget proposed by Donald Trump includes, for example, a significant increase in funds allocated to the protection of children, a subject dear to Ivanka. Jared Küschner, holder of a master’s degree in law, has helped in the last year in the implementation of a new draft law on the criminal justice system. The couple does not seem ready to leave the White House, regardless of the methods used to access it.

