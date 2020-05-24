when Drake calls in the live of Tory Lanez, and that any hand spin

The containment could last for a little while, and artists to the four corners of the world have understood this. Now, Instagram has become the network of choice for musicians, especially thanks to the famous live. The canadian rapper Tory Lanez has also surfed in on this trend, offering every day its own radio show, improvised, quite logically entitled, “Quarantine”Radio.

And attention, this program is free wheel total with a Tory Lanez, which is rather hard on the bottle and sandwiches, at its head. The concept is quite simple : the twerk and rap stars american. Tuesday, march 31, was no exception to the rule, far from it even, judging by the live still available on the account Instagram of Tory Lanez. Thus, several spectators joining regular dissemination to shake their behind in front of the eyes often amazed of the canadian artist – as well as those of tens of thousands of other people attending the live broadcast.

But among the various actors of his live yesterday, it was also able to catch a glimpse of very big names well known to fans of american rap as Trippie Redd, Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa or Young Thug. The latter, admitting that even in the face of camera that he used to pass the time in copulating very frequently.

However, the guest the most notable of all is probably Drake. "Canadian connection" requires, Drizzy joined the live Tory Lanez at the very end, and the two men have actually exploded the meter with 315 000 fans online at the same time. A performance which strongly excited the two men, since it would be a record in terms of the rap on the social network. And what better than yet another small drink to celebrate it ?