when Gal Gadot auditioned for the role of Lisa in The Simpsons

Historic Moment in this month of September 2018 The Simpsons who inaugurated their 30th season and will soon reach 650 episodes. As every year, the season premiere will caméos voice welcome and twisted, including that of Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe. In anticipation of the episode, Fox has released a first excerpt in which the franchise film of Warner Bros. takes for his grade.

In the episode “Bart’s Not Dead”, we are witnessing the consequences of a new scam mounted by the two kids of the family. The elder Simpson has been hospitalized for a tinker, but he tells anyone who will listen to have suffered a near-death experience and talked with Jesus during his death to be temporary. The rumors swell rapidly and a film production company christians decided to make a film to preach the good word.

Because of this, Homer and its neighbours, including Ned Flanders, are auditioning several actors to embody the people of Springfield. After the test (too) convincing Emily Deschanel in the role of Margin, Gal Gadot auditioned for interpreting Lisa. But Homer does not recognize, and does not lack to point out to him that he falls asleep in front of the films of the franchise super-heroic as soon “the arrival of the DC logo”. Despite everything, the actress should be chosen and join the production of this work without neither head nor tail (but with camels).