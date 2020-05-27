When Greta Thunberg made the bike with Arnold Schwarzenegger

After having met Leonard DiCaprio in Los Angeles, Greta Thunberg has this time received the support of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The interpreter of the Terminator comes to posting pictures on social networks showing it in the process to discuss and biking in the company of the young environmental activist in Santa Monica, California.

” It was fantastic to meet my friend and one of my heroes last week (…) I was so excited to present it to my daughter Christina. Continues to inspire, Greta “wrote the actor on Twitter and Instagram. For the former governor of California, the message of Greta is” a wake-up call to the world leaders “reports Ilico.