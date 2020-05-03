when is the release of his next album ?

Great news for fans of Drake ! The artist revealed on his account Instagram the release of the next studio album !

Great news for fans of the singer Drake ! The american rapper has announced the release of its sixth album. MCE TV says it all.

Remember. Two years ago, Drake revealed Scorpionhis last album studio in date.

An album that was largely in the charts all over the world. Big hits were present in this CDlike God’s Plan or even 8 out of 10.

The Canadian singer decided to repeat with a sixth opus. King of teasing, the friend of Rihanna has once again used his account of Instagram to share the good news.

And it started with a single, Toosie Slide. The rapper has therefore released a new mixtape at the end of the week, in lieu of gifts for his fans confined.

The mixtape, titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes, has already established itself as a tube to be unavoidable. And Drake does not stop there.

Drake will release a new album this summer !

In addition to this mixtape eventthe singer announced that he would come out with a new album ! It is what it is.

On his account Instagram, the Canadian has announced that his sixth studio album was to be released this summer. “My sixth studio album arrives this summer!! Six is my lucky number “, wrote the artist on Instagram.

During the containment the friend of Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez has, therefore, dropped the clip from Toosie Slide. Very quickly, the song became viral.

To such A point that artists have therefore developed a challenge on the social networks. In effect, the users of the application TikTok have therefore developed a challenge…

Baptized the TootsieSlideChallenge, the latter, therefore, is to dance on the song Drake. The all, by performing a few steps of the dance that the latter instills in his video.

Result, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin began to dance on the song of the artist. We now expect the sixth album from Drake for her dance again !

