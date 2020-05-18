When J-Lo shoots a scene of his film with Maluma from her home (photos) – Latina

We have known for some time already : Maluma will soon turn its weapons to the cinema at the sides of Jennifer Lopez in the film Marry Me expected in French theatres later this year (if all goes well). The singer colombian will play the lover of the star at age 50. According to the synopsis of the movie produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Kat Coiro, a few hours to get married, a superstar of the pop (played by Jennifer Lopez, so) discovers that his fiance, a rock star (played by Maluma), is having an affair with his assistant. Confused, she goes up on stage and chooses a random person, a math teacher, so that he would become her husband (played by Owen Wilson).

Jennifer shoots a scene from her home

Very proud this new project cinematography, the one who ignited the stage during the halftime of the Super Bowl announced a few months ago having written and composed several titles for the feature film Marry Me. “I made an album for this film, there will be plenty of new songs, new music, this is so exciting. I made six songs out of eight, and Maluma are two or three”, said, the bomba latina. Today, the singer and actress shows that she can adapt in all situations. In fact, as she recently revealed in a story on Instagram, Jennifer Lopez has had to shoot a scene from her home, the containment forces. J-Lo has the opportunity to share with his fans a look behind the scenes of the shoot.

We were thus able to find two photos of the production day in confinement. On the negatives, thea star of 50 years then appears with a towel wrapped around her body and her hair, and is sitting on what appears to be a massage table. Producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas look at the pictures at a distance and runs as well Jennifer Lopez via video chat. The producer has also reposted the image, writing : “To do a massage scene for a movie during a global pandemic when a actress is in Miami and the other in Colombia !”.

For the time being, no release date of the film has been communicated. The fans are already in the starting blocks. Patience !