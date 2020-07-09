When James Franco ousts Robert Downey Jr…

In the decade of the 30’s, Walt Disney was unable to adapt to film the novel The wizard of Oz, Lyman Frank Baum before that he prefers Snow white and the 7 Dwarfs. In 2013, the Disney studios focuses again on the literary work, and decides to tell the story of how the famed wizard arrived in Oz, well before the arrival of Dorothy, played by Judy Garland. Here, non-orphan accompanied by a lion afraid of a scarecrow and a man in a white iron, but a porcelain doll, a monkey, flying, giants, and a conflict between three witches : Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams and Rachel Weisz.

Sam Raimi, the wizard of the

That, to put in scene this blockbuster at $ 250 million ? Sam Mendes, the director of Skyfall, Disney has preferred the less conventional of Sam Raimi, a master of horror with his saga and bloody well insane, Evil Dead (1981). Above all, he is the author of the first trilogy Spider-Man (2002), without a doubt the best. Raimi refuses to read the script : for this fan of the original film, “a prequel is a heresy”. But the man who loves challenges. “Scary, I know. This was new to me, it was to amaze the spectators in the creation of a dream world, strange, extravagant, using the latest technologies.“Until now, reluctant to the digital special effects and 3D, “the rod”of the migraine, Raimi began in earnest. “For weeks, I’ve learned from the chefs, operators, directors of the photo, from manufacturers of cameras and lenses.“There is No doubt, up to the point of sacrificing everything to the virtual. Thirty were built in Detroit, in a former General Motors plant, which throws the giants have become in film studies.

Magical James Franco

Poetic as hell, exuberant, full of surprises, the journey of Oscar Diggs, a magician bad, who wants to become a great man, offers to James Franco (The Planet of the apes : the origins, Spring Breakers), one of his best roles. Judy Garland had blown the role of Dorothy Shirley Temple, Frank has inherited of the of Diggs, you should return to Robert Downey Jr., That may well be that Sam Raimi has whispered your name in the ear of Disney. In fact, in 2002, the director had entrusted to the young actor of 24 years in the role of Harry Osborn, the son of the green Goblin and the best friend of the man-spider, in your franchise Spider-Man. Small mustache to the old and crooked smile, he played with humor and elegance in this charming incompetent. “It’s so small magician that he is the exact opposite of Spider-Man. Diggs does not have any power, but he does believe otherwise.“So, welcome in The fantastic World of Oz, that happens, if not the equal of the masterpiece by Victor Fleming (1939), to embark on a pure fantasy “the country of the rainbow “, sung by Judy Garland.

Isabelle Magnier