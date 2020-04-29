when Jason Momoa is taken to Ozzy Osbourne (video)

Jason Momoa has never hidden his passion for rock and his influences as Tool, Metallica and Black Sabbath. The actor has admitted to be inspired for some of his roles, notably for his version, very rock ‘n’ roll of Aquaman in the film of the same name and Justice League. On the occasion of the release of his new album Ordinary Man, Ozzy Osbourne has asked Jason Momoa to play for a promotional clip. The result is really great, the american actor arrived with a long black cape that covers the head, before revealing his true face. One might think at first sight that it is Ozzy Osbourne, but it is Jason Momoa who is present in front of the camera. The actor synchronizes exactly with the lyrics of the music, which gives a perfect illusion. We hope you enjoy this little clip.