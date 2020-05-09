When Jason Momoa made a hilarious video to denounce the single-use plastic

Jason Momoa is known to be a great defender of the environment. Today, he returns with a new episode, this time through a video with Real Deal Mada, the star of WWE, the company organizer of championship wrestling. The purpose of this ? Do understand that it is necessary to find an alternative to single-use plasticthat is one of the biggest causes of excess waste in the world.

What better way than humor to convey an important message ? It is understood the actor ofAquaman in the film of the same name. In this video of a few seconds, Jason Momoa explains that the important thing is not how you hydrate, as long as it is done in a sustainable manner without the use of plastic bottles. He comes out pissed off a building and broke out of the bottles being drunk by men. No problem on the first one, but when it does on the second and puts it in front of him for the challenge… we realize that this is Real Deal Mada.

The plan, according to Jason Momoa is in his bath, the head in blood. At his side, the wrestler nods in sign of approval while his companion explains why it is important not to use the single-use plastic.

A nice initiative and a crossover welcome in a fight that has so much need to awaken consciences. This video accompanies the action of lonyelywhale, who has made a video wanting to talk about this cause. That may not be present to testify, the two men decided to bring their stone to the building of this way. A few days later, Jason Momoa has published a video of his children who imitate their father and Real Deal Mada. A time cute to accompany this video of violence humorous.