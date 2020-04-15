When Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at her ex John Mayer

Jennifer Aniston appeared on a live Instagram John Mayer with whom she had a relationship in the years 2000. She is gently mocked a replica of his former companion.

It takes little to Jennifer Aniston to tears of laughter. John Mayer has the habit to organize live videos on Instagram to the delight of its 5 million subscribers. The star of the hit series “Friends” was then introduced in his video from April 6, 2020 for a few minutes and has even reacted to a statement by his example John Mayer spoke out about the death of the singer Bill Withers.

“I have never seen him compromise his principles, that he speaks to you or that he speaks during an interview it was 15, 14 or 13 years old, everything he says is useful,” he explained. And add in is comparing : “4% of what I say is useful, 100% of what he says is useful.” This valve has not escaped the actress of 51 years who has sent three émojis crying of laughter in the conversation. This reaction seems to have amused people who have not hesitated to capture the moment and share it on the social networks.

John Mayer having a serious emotional moment in a livestream: “EVERYTHING Bill Withers said was useful… 4% of what I say is useful.”

Jennifer Aniston: pic.twitter.com/yU81bLCc7E — Archibald Octavius Jeffrey (@_JeffSchmeff) April 6, 2020

On good terms

The couple once formed by Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer (42 years old) had caused much ink to flow when it was used for a few months between 2008 and 2009. More than ten years later, this small joke a good child reveals that the former lovebirds have been able to maintain a friendly relationship. The two stars were even found at a party in Los Angeles organized three days before the Oscars last February, as had been reported “Page Six“.