When Jennifer Lopez found her ex P. Diddy live on Instagram (video) – Latina

Since the crisis health-related coronavirus broke out in the world, many are the stars who use the Live-Instagram to entertain their followers. If there has been the talk-show Bright Minded of Miley Cyrusthe rapper P. Diddy has launched a real marathon this Sunday, April 12,live on the social network, in order to raise funds for front-line workers face the Covid-19. Thus, thanks to the help of several stars such as Drake, Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Demi Lovato and more, the artist has allowed to bring back $ 3.4 million to the organization Direct Relief, which provides specialized equipment in emergency relief to communities who are in need. But the biggest surprise of the evening is undoubtedly due to the former P. Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, who is invited in the live.

J-Lo and P. Diddy together for a virtual dance

To the delight of internet users, the two ex-lovebirds se to dance to the music Suavemente Elvis Crespoen front of over 100,000 people who watched live. “It is probably me that you’ve learned it !“, then said P. Diddy to his example “We love what you do, we love everyone around you”him retorted Jennifer Lopez once the dance had ended. “We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours“, she continued while P. Diddy was actually surrounded by his three grown sons, Quincy, Justin and King, and herself for her future husband Alex Rodriguez.

I’m loving JLO AND DIDDY 15 YEARS LATER ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lrCSLQvDSP — Doug Dimma Dome Owner of the Dimmsdale dimmadome‼️ (@oochiewalle_) April 12, 2020

A beautiful moment that will remain legendary !