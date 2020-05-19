When Justin Bieber makeup Hailey Baldwin! Actually Justin Bieber

For several weeks, and due to the confinement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin share videos on the web. Through their program completed from home, entitled “The Biebers”, the lovebirds are filming in their house in Canada.

The opportunity for fans to learn more about the personal life of the interpreter of “Sorry” to the sides of his wife, Hailey Baldwin. And after being entrusted on his break and his marriage, the couple shared another amazing video…

In the episode of Monday 18 may 2020, Justin Bieber has actually revealed another of his talents: that of making up his girlfriend! The artist appears in his kitchen, which is fitted with brushes, and other beauty products: “I’ve never done this, he said. I want you to be well.” Foundation, concealer, blush, mascara… Justin Bieber never missing a step! Visibly delighted at the result, Hailey Baldwin has supported her lover: “It is not that bad, this is not bad at all!”