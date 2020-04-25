When Justin Bieber, panic on the internet by doing a live with the actor of Spider-Man (video) – Voltage

Justin Bieber is well and truly back. Nearly five years after the release of her album Purpose, the canadian singer has unveiled a new album baptized Forexon 14 February, only a few weeks after the release of her single Yummy. And if he has decided to surrender totally to his fans in his docu-series aired on YouTube, called Seasonthe singer said he had recently fought against depression, addiction to drugs, but also against Lyme disease as well asa serious case of mononucleosis chronic that affected his skin, his neurological functions, his energy and general health. But luckily, the singer now seems ready to turn the page and go finally to the front with fans with whom he constantly interact.

In fact, this Tuesday, march 31, the interpreter Sorry once again gave a live on Instagram in order to remain close to the public during the confinement imposed by the different governments to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. And as it happens in any foisi, Justin Bieber has invited a personality to join on live to discuss. This time, it is none other than the English actor, Tom Hollandwho has had the honor of joining the canadian singer. The actor who plays Spider-Man on the big screen has literally made the buzz at the side of Justin Bieber.

In the Face of their fans, the two artists then began to speak of the manner in which they lived the quarantine. Justin Bieber has stated that in spite of a little trouble, he was nevertheless in good health. He also took the opportunity to ask Tom Holland what were his film projects at the moment. What the actor of Spider-Man has replied that he had already started to record his next film, the adaptation ofUnchartedbut the shooting, which took place in Berlin, had been postponed just after the first day because of the current pandemic.

Anyway, this conversation between friends, has been viewed thousands of times on the Internet. What will be the next star to join Justin Bieber on a live ? Case to follow…