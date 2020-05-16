When Kanye West interview Kim Kardashian

For interview in privacy, what better to do with his half ?

This is an interview event that was able to get the magazine Vogue Arabia for its edition of the month of September. They could have Kanye West, they could have Kim Kardashian, they would have been able to have Kanye West AND Kim Kardashian… But no, they had an interview of Kim Kardashian BY Kanye West ! A great moment of intimacy, and as a result, the opportunity to discuss absolutely all the subjects. Selected pieces.

When her husband since 2014 questions on his report to the notoriety and the money, which was made known thanks to a reality tv show and a sex tape is not hidden : “The money has always been the goal, but I’ve always been obsessed by celebrity, like, it was annoying how much I was obsessed with it.”

And then Kanye being Kanye, it is very fast as a centre of interest in the questions, asking him directly : “What is this that thou hast thought of me the first time you saw me ?” We are in doubt, the answer is rather flattering for the rapper :

I thought that you were very attractive, nice, very charming, really funny, powerful. I was impressed by you, but I was really shy, quiet, and a little bit nervous, to be honest.

It was not necessary any more to tantalize Kanye West, who asks a question to which he should very well already know the answer, but he obviously loves always hear : “How did you realized that I was the man of your life ?”

When I went to New York and we went to the restaurant then to the cinema, it was too much fun. I remember that I was wearing a jacket Givenchy and leather pants. There was no need to make efforts to have a good time together. After this whole week of both, I realized that you were the one I needed and I said to myself, damn, why have I wasted so much time and energy ? Why I have not done it earlier ?

It is true that since their encounter, the two stars they spin the perfect love. They have also founded a large family : “I’ve always wanted to have four children”continues Kim. The interview then evokes their offspring, and when Kanye asks Kim what traits she sees in her children, the answer turns again to the praise for the proud papa :

North is your sister, she is so creative, expressive, and has so much personality. Saint, I think, has more of mine. What do you think ?

The response to Kanye is simple and clear : “I agree, this is what I think also.” And for one last extract from this cross interview, when Kanye asks “Why are we working so hard ? That is what motivates us according to you?” Kim can’t help to send him to new flowers. And not a small bunch, eh :

We have visions so important to what we want our lives to be. But from my side, this is probably not a vision as large as yours.

A maintenance river which gives a bit the impression that we congeal to a meal with K and K. Everything seems to go perfectly for them, in any case, as can be seen regularly in the show The Incredible Family Kardashian.

Source : Vogue