When Kid Francescoli won the moon on TikTok – Music

Have nearly three million listeners on the platforms per month ? A dream for many musicians. A reality for Kid Francescoli, goldsmith electro, including ” Moon “, a piece of 2017, explodes on TikTok, the app trend of the moment.

The Marseillais has released a new album, the magnificent ” Lovers “, beginning 2020. But this is a name of ” Play me again “, opus released three years ago (already in Yotanka), who knows a ” peak unexplained on the platforms “.

“One day, I received a message from a fan on Instagram : “You have become viral on TikTok”. I say to myself, but that is what it is this thing on ? “, remembers the artist, amused. It is quite simple, users of TikTok – application of the chinese group ByteDance, as Douyin – take up a musical loop, 15 seconds, to illustrate a little selfie-video. Dizzying, in the case of ” Moon “, with its gimmick “And it went like…” (” And this happened… “) that inspires or illustrates, nearly 640 000 videos.





Praised by the stars

A lot of anonymous young people, among the fans of this grip, but also, surprisingly, of the stars, such as the mountain of muscles, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, and… Jennifer Lopez. “J. Lo, I was shocked ! When I said it, I thought of a joke of a friend, Jean-Laurent, known as J. Lo. But no, it’s her. I remember where I was that day, that is to say. For me it is the level of notoriety of Rihanna, Beyoncé “. The megastar has cared for its mini-clip where parading the pictures of her, an adolescent of 17 years old to current icon.

“”Moon”, it is a track of 6 minutes 30, with this passage, perfect for telling any story, ” dissects Clarisse Arnou, at Yotanka, a label of the artist. “TikTok can be a lever of popularity for an artist “, bounces Noémie Loonie, the Bureau Export, support structure of the music sector overseas French. Because the viral pours in the concrete to Kid Francescoli. To several titles. “On Spotify, it was around 14 million plays of “Moon” – that worked well – in December and today to 22.2 million. All platforms combined, we approach the 30 million cumulative “, lists Clarisse Arnou.

Even the american dream became palpable. “A buzz like that, it wakes you up while the world labels americans wanted to license the title,” she continues. Touring the US is always a little difficult to deal with, with the visa, etc We had put a little aside. There, in two weeks, we had dates chocked, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago. Of course, with the pandemic, it is postponed to 2021 “.





A phenomenon that stirs up the music industry

“The United States, it was always in a corner of my head, breath Kid Francescoli. The pandemic, it is so big, out of control, there is not need to feel saddened by the report, the music seems quite futile “. For the rest, the musician is still on a little cloud with the tornado TikTok. “What I’m saying ? The chance of a lifetime that I have. People take ownership of it, you can’t make this stuff up “.

The phenomenon stirs up, of course, the music industry. “The USA are hypersensitive to TikTok, it is necessary to be proactive, to scan a little of what’s going on,” clarifies Louis Hallonet, the Bureau Export. “TikTok is growing in some territories, is seeking to have more users and, for that, rely on artists that have many followers “, develop. In other words, the labels should explore different tracks, the ones leading to the editorial departments at TikTok or those of influencers, to work proactively, suggest for example a loop potential.

“Now, it also monitors the ascent of rights with TikTok, the revenues are for the time being uncertain,” says Noémie Loonie. “The rights, it is a challenge, but it is too new to have a precise idea, agreed Clarisse Arnou. We should have a better idea in two or three months “.