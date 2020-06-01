When Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie, were not even bimbos famous

Before being famous, and influential on social media, Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie, were already friends and roamed the streets of Los Angeles for shopping, as all girls their age.

Since she is dating Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian and father of her three children, Sofia Richie is considerably closer to Kylie Jenner. Today, the daughter of Lionel Richie is also part of the bodyguard of the founder of Kylie Cosmeticsthat account of his confidants on the fingers of one hand since the scandal Jordyn Woods occurred there nearly a year.

In fact, Kylie Jenner (22 years old) and Sofia Richie (21 years old) have always been friends. More or less. Having grown up in the same upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles, the two young women had been photographed on several occasions between 2013 and 2014, a period during which they were at the bend of a walk, to do shopping or to have lunch with their band. The teenage girls were not yet famous bimbos are known to ignite social networks. They were debutantes, carefree, innocent, and had not (yet) yielded to the call of the scalpel.

“ Kylie and Sofia have always moved in the same circles “

Last September, a close relative of the pair was entrusted with the magazine “Us Weekly” to admit that the two young women were “best friends”. “Kylie and Sofia have always moved in the same circles and are the same age, so they are much closer over the years. They have always been exposed to the light of the spotlights, led lives that are similar and have grown up with the same people”, had been slipped. At the beginning of his relationship with Scott Disick, which began in the summer of 2017, Sofia Richie had been seen from a bad eye by the family Kardashian, who perceived, wrongly, an umpteenth eccentricity of the part of the contractor for 36 years, so accustomed to the conquests and to the excesses.

Understanding that Sofia appeased Scott and that their story was serious, the young woman has finally been accepted by the whole family. “Sofia and Kylie have become much closer since the moment where the tension between Kourtney, Scott and Sofia were stopped. Once this was done, Kylie felt more comfortable to spend more time with it”, concluded is from”Us Weekly”.

See also : The physical evolution of Sofia Richie, the “new Kardashian”