When Kylie Jenner makeup her sister Kim Kardashian (video)

Kylie Jenner, who has her own cosmetics brand, has unveiled a new video on its YouTube channel. She makes the make-up of her sister, Kim Kardashian.

For a video of 11 minutes broadcast on its YouTube account, Kylie Jenner attends the make-up of its big sister, Kim Kardashian. During this session, make-up, the two women answer a few user questions on Twitter. Kim returns, in particular on the moment when she will discover his pantry to his public, after having been accused of not adequately feed her children following the publication of a photo where she poses in front of his empty fridge.

The two sisters then discuss their children, several of whose pictures are shown in the video. A beautiful moment of complicity between the two members of the family Kardashian. The video has already surpassed 8 million views.