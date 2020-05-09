When Kylie Jenner makeup Kim Kardashian as her ! (VIDEO)

Kylie Jenner is amused at how Kim Kardashian her look-alike. The 2 sisters have attended a makeup session for a YouTube video.

After children, it is the turn of Kim Kardashian to leave the makeup for her sister. Kylie Jenner transforms Kim into his look-alike on YouTube ! MCE TV says it all !

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian unveiled the artistic talent of the North. The 6 years old daughter seems very comfortable with the makeup. She therefore tried to turn her brothers and sisters as a clown. Today, it is the mom from Chicago who lends his face to his own sister for a session of make-up. Kylie Jenner just become so professional makeup artist and likes to sublimate Kim.

On the last YouTube video of Kylie Jenner, the star staged a make-up session. As a model, so she made call to her big sister ! The daughters of Kris then confessed that they were trying to “doing it for years ! “ Finally, they were able to realize their common dream. Neither one nor two, Kylie then took hold of his Beauty Blender to begin to sublimate his sister in a universe candy pink, all cute.

Kylie Jenner, very proud of the make up of Kim Kardashian !

For the make up of Kim, Kylie Jenner has wanted to clarify that it had not been used as products of his family. “I realized the make-up of Kim with products KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics. Including the new shade of lipstick Girls Trip out on the 22nd of January. “ Therefore said the mother of Stormi under the video before announcing to his sister : “I’m going to make you look glam as I do every day. ”

While working on her sister’s face, the two candidates of reality tv were able to to answer many questions asked by fans on Twitter. Among other things, internet users have learned that the first crush of Kim had been Johnny Depp. The beautiful Taylor Lautner had so was Kylie Jenner. In any case, the look Kylie has literally conquered the wife of Kanye West !

Tags : KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian 2020 – kim kardashian Kylie Jenner – Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner relationship – kim kardashian make up – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner 2020 – Kylie Jenner kim kardashian – Kylie Jenner make-up – Kylie Jenner sister