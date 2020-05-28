When Lady Gaga attends itself to the delivery of her album “Chromatica”, the post answers! – Actu Lady Gaga

This is a nice shot com’ for Lady Gaga. While his album finally is about to be unveiled, after several weeks of teasing and a postponement because of the health crisis, the interpreter of “Poker Face” has decided to address itself to the delivery.

As evidenced by the few shots posted on social networks, the superstar, hidden behind a mask of protection, moved behind the wheel of a delivery truck decorated with the visuals of his album: “Deliver me-even #Chromatica to all the retailers around the world… in Chromatica, time and distance do not exist”has she commented on the social networks.