When Leo meets Greta… – The Point

Greta Thunberg found a relay of weight in Hollywood. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has publicized his meeting this weekend with the young ecologist, currently on the north american continent. The star of Titanic has shared on his account in Instagram a photo of their appointments, in not tarring praise on the activist in sweden who, in his sixteen years, leads a fight very offensive against climate change.

“It is thanks to Greta and youth activists from around the world that I am optimistic about the future,” wrote DiCaprio in taking the pose to the sides of the teenager and smiling. “There are few moments in history where the voices have an impact at times as critical as today and at the dawn of a transformation, but Greta Thunberg became a true leader of our time. “

“An honour” for DiCaprio

The actor, who is himself at the head of a foundation committed to the defence of the environment, hopes that the message of Greta ” to understand the world leaders that the time for inaction is over “. Leonardo DiCaprio suggests that both are committed to support each other, which suggests that future collaborations. In recent years, the actor has donated several million dollars to protect species in danger, such as elephants, as well as preserve the oceans and several wild sites in the world. “History will judge us for what we are doing today to ensure that future generations can enjoy the same habitable planet that we have so openly taken for granted,” he continued, before stressing that spending time with the young activist had been ” an honour “. It thus joins the list of celebrities who have expressed their sympathy for the girl, as prince Harry or pope Francis…

Conversely, some do not fail to criticize Greta Thunberg, in particular during his stay in the United States on the occasion of the climate summit. His speech to the UN, at the end of September, has caused controversy, with some decrying fanaticism ecological. The fact that she has decided to join the american continent by the sea, sail zero-carbon, rather than in a plane, a means of transportation that it deems too dirty and refuses to take, has also sparked a flood of comments unkind. The teenager is now seeking a boat to make the return journey and reach Spain, in order to participate from 2 to 13 December at the international conference on climate COP25, originally scheduled in Chile.