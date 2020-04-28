When Melania Trump found himself the target of ridicule because of her outfit

The role of First lady is not easy every day. Scrutinized by all, the president’s wife represents a target of choice for users, who don’t hesitate to comment on the slightest of her movements. A fact that is even more true for Melania Trump. If its behavior is analyzed with the magnifying glass, his outfits are all the same. Attracting sometimes the ire of the Americans (such as during the tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001), the look of the First lady can also sometimes be a laugh. So, this Monday, January 13, as it travelled in the company of her husband at a football game in New Orleans, Melania Trump has harvested many deprecatory remarks about the coat she was wearing.
What many people have compared Twitter to a trash bag is actually a piece of the designer autralien Scanlan Theodore. Melania Trump had already paid before a dress designed by the same stylist, which however had not elicited such an “interest”.