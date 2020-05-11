When Natalie Portman launches a new challenge

We do not stop. Three years after his first film as a director, A story of love and darkness, Natalie Portman is preparing to move again behind the camera. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress oscar winner for Black Swan has chosen to tell the story of the life of the sisters Friedman, Esther and Pauline.

The twins cont-known in the United States to have been all the two chroniclers of american life in the second half of the Twentieth century. Esther and Pauline Friedman were hired both in the same year, in 1956, by the Chicago Sun Times in which they wrote, each in a different field : Esther in one titled Ask Ann LandersPauline in another titled Dear Abbyand she was signing under the pseudonym of Abigail Van Buren.

As if the challenge of being behind the camera wasn’t enough for him, Natalie Portman decided to play it-even the twins. The scenario will be written by Kathie Robbins (the origin of the series The Affair). Before discovering this film on screens, probably the end of 2019, the spectators will Natalie Portman in My life with John F. Donovan Xavier Dolan, the French release date is not yet announced but will be revealed at the Toronto festival, and Vox Lux with Jude Law and Stacy Martin, selected to the Venice film Festival.

