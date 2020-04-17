When Nicolas Sarkozy released the Elysée : “You’re going to have all the women you want”

Escapades of succulent and truculentes, An erotic tale of the Palace : from the Pompadour to the paparazzi – written by John Garrigues and published by editions Payot in October 2019 – no shortage. In is interesting the close link between gender and the highest politicalthe author is interested in the influence of one on the other, and, in particular, if reach the supreme office in the Elysée increased libido and was used as an aphrodisiac for potential conquests. Over the pages, one learns about the many infidelities of Valéry Giscard-d’estaing, the passion smouldering between Jacques Chirac and Jacqueline Chabridon, or nicknames without ambiguity given to some presidents.

“The exercise of power, in all ages and under all regimes, has been accompanied by a frenzy of romantic conquests, to which one responded the fascination for the one who was holding in his hands the destiny of the other“wrote the psychoanalyst Jean-Claude Liaudet, quoted by the author in his book. As if it seemed natural feel mysteriously and inevitably be attracted by the power and those who govern. It must be said that there are plenty of examples throughout History, even recent, as the note also the doctorate in anthropology and a specialist in sexuality Agnès Giard in an article of Releasedevoted to the work.

“You’re going to fuck like crazy !”

As well, one also learns about the residents of the Elysée and the most contemporary, such as Nicolas Sarkozy, who occupied the Castle between 2007 and 2012. Jean Garrigues cites an exchange with a member of the bodyguard of the former president : “If one believes an anecdote told by Georges-Marc Benamou, advisor to the culture by Nicolas Sarkozy, it would have been done, apostropher, and by the latter in the corridors of the Elysée palace : ‘You’ll see, you’ll have all the women you want. You’re going to fuck like crazy !’ Joke telling, as confirmed by the testimony of Séverine Tessier, a parliamentary attaché, who had created the collective’, The Insistent’ in 1997 in order to denounce sexism : ‘For many reasons – stress, power, ego, politicians have a pathology report to women and others in general…’“

Bestimage

In addition to this anecdote – Nicolas Sarkozy, who for his part was the chair, who will, without a doubt the least advantage of his situation (marrying very early with Carla Bruni at the beginning of his five-year term) – John Garrigues list in his book, the various presidents, and indeed, few have resisted the joys of carnal offered almost, of course, their position and be able to laugh as the former mayor of Neuilly.

Bestimage

Credits photos : Bestimage