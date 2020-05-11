When Oli offers Bigflo the first notebook of Drake

For the anniversary of his brother Bigflo Oli placed a hand on the first notebook of Drake. A priceless treasure that he has captured on his account Instagram.

“It is the most beautiful gift I’ve received in my entire life”, savor Bigflo. In fact, his brother, Oli, offered him for his birthday, a gift spectacular, all right come to Toronto : the first notebook of Drake. Behind this little book, torn and old, hidden behind a Lacoste logo, the canadian artist has touched for the first time the world of writing. We find there of everything : of the first texts, calculations and photographs for collectors. Moved, Bigflo was keen to thank his brother on the networks.

According to TMZthe book dates back to the early 2000s, when Drake was only 13 or 14 years old. The same media reveals that the book was sold at auction in may 2019, for the sum of $ 35,000.

This is not the first time that the two brothers have nice things. A few months ago, for the anniversary of Oli, his big brother had found a gold disc collector’s The Eminem Showthe favorite album of Oli. The two artists are big fans of Eminem, one remembers when they had tried to invite the rapper from Detroit on the album real life.