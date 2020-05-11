When Robert Downey Jr made a stop at Disneyland for av…

Invited to the D23 Expo to Disney in California, Robert Downey Jr has revealed that he had been arrested in the past at Disneyland park. And what to have… smoked grass !

Robert Downey Jr recall very strange of his visit to Disneyland. Invited to the D23 Expo to Disney on August 23rd, the actor who plays Tony Strak, alias Iron Man, was awarded a prize at the awards ceremony of the legends of Disney. The opportunity for him to reveal a story both fun and sordid, his passing in one of the parks of attraction of the franchise. “Here’s an anecdote for you. The first time I went to Disneyland, I was taken to another place, a few moments after you have been arrested”reveals the actor Entertainment Weekly.

The reason for this arrest ? Robert Downey Jr had been caught smoking weed in a gondola. An astounding revelation on the part of the actor, who has never hidden to have had in the past serious drug problems. However, it is well “the shame” who pushed him to talk about this anecdote in which he prefers to laugh today. “I would like to make amends to anyone who has had to restrain myself for having smoked grass on a gondola without a permit”, said the actor.

Real star of Marvel, Robert Downey Jr has recently bowed in Avengers : Endgame. And if it should no longer appear in the films of the MCU, he assured want “stay a fan” of the franchise. It must be said that to wear the costume ofIron Manthe actor has been paid a hell of a fortune ! And for the final part of the Avengers, he has pocketed no less than $ 75 million, or 67 million euros. It makes visits to Disneyland to buy…

