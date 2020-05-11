When Robert Downey Jr made a stop at Disneyland for av…

Invited to the D23 Expo to Disney in California, Robert Downey Jr has revealed that he had been arrested in the past at Disneyland park. And what to have… smoked grass !
Robert Downey Jr recall very strange of his visit to Disneyland. Invited to the D23 Expo to Disney on August 23rd, the actor who plays Tony Strak, alias Iron Man, was awarded a prize at the awards ceremony of the legends of Disney. The opportunity for him to reveal a story both fun and sordid, his passing in one of the parks of attraction of the franchise. “Here’s an anecdote for you. The first time I went to Disneyland, I was taken to another place, a few moments after you have been arrested”reveals the actor Entertainment Weekly.
The reason for this arrest ? Robert Downey Jr had been caught smoking weed in a gondola. An astounding revelation on the part of the actor, who has never hidden to have had in the past serious drug problems. However, it is well “the shame” who pushed him to talk about this anecdote in which he prefers to laugh today. “I would like to make amends to anyone who has had to restrain myself for having smoked grass on a gondola without a permit”, said the actor.
Real star of Marvel, Robert Downey Jr has recently bowed in Avengers : Endgame. And if it should no longer appear in the films of the MCU, he assured want “stay a fan” of the franchise. It must be said that to wear the costume ofIron Manthe actor has been paid a hell of a fortune ! And for the final part of the Avengers, he has pocketed no less than $ 75 million, or 67 million euros. It makes visits to Disneyland to buy…
© Agence / Bestimage
2/6 –
Robert Downey Jr. – Premiere of the movie “Avengers : Endgame” in Los Angeles, April 22, 2019.
© Agence / Bestimage
3/6 –
Robert Downey Jr. – Any team from Marvel Studios the Avengers: Endgame to leave their footprints on the cement during a ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, April 23, 2019
© Chris Delmas / Bestimage
4/6 –
Robert Downey Jr. at the premiere of ‘the Avengers: Infinity War’ at the theatre El Capitan in Hollywood on April 23, 2018
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
5/6 –
Exclusive – Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey attend the inauguration of the exhibition “Best Of British” to the gallery Maddox in West Hollywood, California on October 11, 2018.
© Agence / Bestimage
6/6 –
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey – premiere of the movie “Avengers : Endgame” in Los Angeles, April 22, 2019.