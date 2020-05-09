when Ryan Reynolds makes a crazy sound team makeup

By
Kim Lee
-
0
21


Ryan Reynolds will be a successful tour de force with Deadpool, to become almost as popular as Iron Man in the universe of super-heroes. If this is not through a franchise to the dimensions of the MCU, it is by his presence hilarious on social networks that he has built his popularity. A new video shows the process of making mad his team of make-up, and it is both cruel and funny !

Making a film is to create a universe and its characters, and to embody these characters. We know that makeup is an essential part of the making of a film, and that it is a laborious and time-consuming, demanding of skill and time to achieve the perfect makeup. In Deadpool, Wade Wilson survives cancer thanks to treatment which gives them powers of self-healing but it also leaves the skin of the face eaten away and cracked. To get this look, it takes quite a bit of time to makeup.

Ryan Reynolds never stops

In the game with her audience that Ryan Reynolds anime almost every week, we see troller his close friend Hugh Jackman, teaser with a sense of humor an approximation of his character Deadpool with the MCU, having fun with Tom Holland, etc This time, it is the Twitter the film Deadpool that balance the a video or the actor is wearing makeup a long time, to get into the skin of his character. While the makeup is done, the reaction of the actor is surprising :

// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SKIN var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [970, 250] ] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474729' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474727' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474728' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580556' } }, { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803594" //970x250 } }, { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250' } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [970, 250] } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593977', //970x250 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395903' //970x250 } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //SKIN // } // }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90 } } ] };

// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_FOOTER var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [970, 250] ] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474729' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474727' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474728' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580556' } }, { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803594" //970x250 } }, { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_970x250' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395903' //970x250 } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [970, 250] } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593977', //970x250 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395904' //970x250 970x90 } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1d9HabU6MP' //970x250 970x90 728x90 // } // }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22022652 //970x250 / 728x90 / 970x90 } } ] }; // DESKTOP: CINESERIE_MIDDLE var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [[300, 250]] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' } }, { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803594" //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [300, 250] } }, { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474725' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474716' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474718' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580552' } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593982', //300x250 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395906' //300x250 } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600 // } // }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600 } } ] };

// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_INFEED var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [[300, 250]] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' } }, { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803594" //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [300, 250] } }, { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474725' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474716' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474718' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580552' } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593982', //300x250 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395906' //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'adyoulike', params: { placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600 // } // }, { bidder: 'triplelift', params: { inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Infeed' //sizeless } }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600 } } ] };

// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_OUTREAD var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [[300, 250]] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' } }, { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803594" //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [300, 250] } }, { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474725' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474716' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474718' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580552' } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593982', //300x250 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395906' //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'adyoulike', params: { placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600 // } // }, { bidder: 'triplelift', params: { inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Outread' //sizeless } }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600 } } ] };

// DESKTOP: CINESERIE_SIDEBAR var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [300, 600] ] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803592" //300x600 } }, { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_300x600' } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [300, 600] } }, { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474725' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474716' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474718' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580552' } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593980', //300x600 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395905' //300x600 } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600 // } // }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22022651 //300x250 , 300x600 } } ] }; // DESKTOP CINESERIE_INREAD var adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [300, 250] ] } }, bids: [ { bidder: 'pubmatic', params: { publisherId: '156805', adSlot: 'cineserie_300x250' } }, { bidder: 'criteo', params: { zoneId: "803591" //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'ix', params: { siteId: '263981', size: [300, 250] } }, { bidder: 'asqMax_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474725' } }, { bidder: 'asqClassic_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474716' } }, { bidder: 'asqBrand_adnxs', params: { placementId: '18474718' } }, { bidder: 'rubicon', params: { accountId: '17260', siteId: '161218', zoneId: '773060' } }, { bidder: 'asqRubicon', params: { accountId: '9585', siteId: '311340', zoneId: '1580552' } }, { bidder: 'onedisplay', params: { placement: '6593982', //300x250 network: '4920.1', server: 'adserver-eu.adtech.advertising.com' } }, { bidder: 'appnexus', params: { placementId: '13395906' //300x250 } }, { bidder: 'teads', params: { placementId: 105145, pageId: 97065 } }, { bidder: 'adyoulike', params: { placement: '6137aefd92a38507fc2413f3b52bcf69' //Size 300x250 BTF } }, // { // bidder: 'richaudience', // params: { // supplyType: 'site', // pid: '1HLisz9mEK' //300x100 320x100 300x250 300x600 // } // }, { bidder: 'triplelift', params: { inventoryCode: 'EBorealis_CineSerie_Inread' //sizeless } }, { bidder: 'improvedigital', params: { placementId:22181927 //300x250 , 300x600 } } ] }; //CINESERIE_HEADER (not in use by prebid) var adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [300, 250], [728, 90], [970, 90], [970, 250] ] } }, bids: [ ] };

//CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL (not in use by prebid) var adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [1, 1] ] } }, bids: [ ] }; //CINESERIE_CUSTOM (not in use by prebid) var adUnit_CINESERIE_CUSTOM = { code: '/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM', mediaTypes: { banner: { sizes: [ [1, 1] ] } }, bids: [ ] };

/* SET ADUNITS */ if (isMobile) { adUnits = adUnits.concat( adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_FOOTER, adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SKIN, adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR, adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_OUTREAD, adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INFEED, adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_MIDDLE, adUnit_MOB_CINESERIE_INREAD, adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER, adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL, adUnit_CINESERIE_CUSTOM ); } else { // Desktop Not Homepage adUnits adUnits = adUnits.concat( adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_FOOTER, adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SKIN, adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_SIDEBAR, adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_OUTREAD, adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INFEED, adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_MIDDLE, adUnit_DES_CINESERIE_INREAD, adUnit_CINESERIE_HEADER, adUnit_CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL, adUnit_CINESERIE_CUSTOM ); } window.ebam_configs = {"no_ebam_key":"3Rs9AWjdrFm2rzgR","no_ebam_query_var":"false","bpiframe_script":"https://plx.cineserie.com/assets/public/js/bpiframe.js","device_width":"680","slots_array":{"div-custom":{"div_id":"div-custom","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_CUSTOM","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-header":{"div_id":"div-header","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_HEADER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-inread":{"div_id":"div-inread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-interstitial":{"div_id":"div-interstitial","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INTERSTITIAL","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-outread":{"div_id":"div-outread","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_OUTREAD","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-sidebar":{"div_id":"div-sidebar","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SIDEBAR","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250],[300,600]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-skin":{"div_id":"div-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[320,100],[300,100]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-middle":{"div_id":"div-middle","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_MIDDLE","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-infeed":{"div_id":"div-infeed","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_INFEED","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1],[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"},"div-movie-skin":{"div_id":"div-movie-skin","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_SKIN-2","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[1,1]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[1,1]]","no_clean":"true"},"div-footer":{"div_id":"div-footer","slot_id":"/29505920/CINESERIE_FOOTER","slot_sizes_desktop":"[[970,90],[970,250]]","slot_sizes_mobile":"[[300,250]]","no_clean":"false"}},"use_lazy_load":true,"time_for_refresh_desktop":"50","time_for_refresh_mobile":"50","refresh_empty_ads":"10","load_ad_before_vp_desktop":"1","load_ad_before_vp_mobile":"1","throttle_time":500,"load_ad_before_px":300,"use_analytics":true,"use_prebid":true,"prebid_timeout":"2000","cmp_timeout":"8000","bidder_timeout":"2000","buffer_timeout":"400","max_requests":"6","disable_ajax_timeout":false,"prebid_script":"https://www.cineserie.com/wp-content/plugins/eb_ad-manager/prebid/prebid3.4.0_1.js","no_float_before_el":"","adslots":{"after_n_p_desktop":{"print_name":"after_n_p_desktop","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"10","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","text_arround":"true","float_alternated":"true"},"after_n_p_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_p_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-p","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-middle","print_ad_margin":"15px 15px 15px 0","each_n":"3","print_ad_selector":".news-page-text > p","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts":{"print_name":"after_n_posts","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":"body:not(.home) .cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list"},"skin":{"print_name":"skin","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","print_ad_selector":".category #main-content, .archive #main-content, .single-post #main-content, .page #main-content, .single-eb_movie #main-content .content-mid .content, .single-eb_person #main-content .content-mid, .single-eb_serie #main-content .content-mid .content","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"after_n_posts_mobile":{"print_name":"after_n_posts_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-post","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-infeed","print_ad_margin":"","each_n":"4","print_ad_selector":".cat-box-content > ul > li, .cat-box-content > .item-list, .post-listing > .item-list","on_mobile":"true"},"Custom_1x1":{"print_name":"Custom_1x1","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-custom","print_ad_margin":"","print_ad_selector":"#theme-header, #header_wrapper","on_desktop":"true","on_mobile":"true"},"skin_desktop":{"print_name":"skin_desktop","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"15px 0 15px","on_desktop":"true","print_ad_selector":".page_type_series_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_video_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_person_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_series_season_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_birthday_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_news_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_user_list_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2, .page_type_movie_sessions_page #content_center_top_wrapper #content_center_top_2"},"skin_mobile":{"print_name":"skin_mobile","ad_type":"before-first-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-skin","print_ad_margin":"0","on_mobile":"true","print_ad_selector":"#content"},"before_titles_movie_mobile":{"print_name":"before_titles_movie_mobile","ad_type":"after-each-element","print_ad_ad_slot":"div-sidebar","print_ad_margin":"15px 0","print_ad_selector":".page_type_movie_page #latest_news_block_wrapper","on_mobile":"true"}},"use_targeting":true,"targeting_array":{"logged":"","url":"/news/cinema/deadpool-quand-ryan-reynolds-rend-fou-son-equipe-de-maquillage-2865543/","movie_name":"Deadpool2","movie_genre":"actioncomediescience-fiction","tags":"Marvel","post_id":"2865543","post_type":"post","video":"no","page_type":"single","homepage":"no","allow_adx":"yes"},"on_infinite_scroll":".lg-outer","prebid_bidderSettings":"","clean_ads_on_scroll":true,"page_type":"single","debug_mode":false}; $(document).on("js_loaded_ebam_public", function() { if (typeof(window.noebam) === "undefined") ebamInit(); }); console.log("Container: content_center_top_1 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it."); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_breadcrumb_navigation_component', []); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_facebook_media_component', []); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_title_component', []); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_multimedia_component', []); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_social_media_buttons_component', []); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_text_component', []); load_container("#content_main_left_block_6", "/v2/news_page_under_the_fold_component/news_page_post_id/2865543?ct=content_main_left_block_6", ""); $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page_sidebar_component', []); console.log("Container: sidebar_block_2 exists in content_template but not on the current page. Going to remove it."); load_container("#content_main_bottom_1", "/v2/ad_bottom_component?ct=content_main_bottom_1", ""); load_container("#content_main_bottom_2", "/v2/news_page_floating_see_also_component/news_page_post_id/2865543?ct=content_main_bottom_2", ""); if ((typeof(ga) !== 'undefined')) { ga('set', 'dimension1', 'Marc-Aurèle Garreau'); console.log('Analytics: dimension1 = Marc-Aurèle Garreau'); ga('set', 'dimension2', '2019'); console.log('Analytics: dimension2 = 2019'); ga('set', 'dimension6', '2019-10'); console.log('Analytics: dimension6 = 2019-10'); ga('set', 'dimension3', 'A la une');console.log('Analytics: dimension3 = A la une');ga('set', 'dimension5', 'Marvel');console.log('Analytics: dimension5 = Marvel');} window.jwwidget_search_string="Deadpool : quand Ryan Reynolds rend folle son équipe de maquillage"; $(document).trigger('container_loaded_news_page', []);

} document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(pagebundlescript); } document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(basescript); } document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(spfjsscript); }; document.getElementsByTagName("head")[0].appendChild(jqueryscript);};setTimeout(initializer, 1200);

Related Post:  Pumas: Dinenno go far to get to the Mexican national team in these moments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here