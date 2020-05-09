when Ryan Reynolds makes a crazy sound team makeup

Ryan Reynolds will be a successful tour de force with Deadpool, to become almost as popular as Iron Man in the universe of super-heroes. If this is not through a franchise to the dimensions of the MCU, it is by his presence hilarious on social networks that he has built his popularity. A new video shows the process of making mad his team of make-up, and it is both cruel and funny !
Making a film is to create a universe and its characters, and to embody these characters. We know that makeup is an essential part of the making of a film, and that it is a laborious and time-consuming, demanding of skill and time to achieve the perfect makeup. In Deadpool, Wade Wilson survives cancer thanks to treatment which gives them powers of self-healing but it also leaves the skin of the face eaten away and cracked. To get this look, it takes quite a bit of time to makeup.
Ryan Reynolds never stops
In the game with her audience that Ryan Reynolds anime almost every week, we see troller his close friend Hugh Jackman, teaser with a sense of humor an approximation of his character Deadpool with the MCU, having fun with Tom Holland, etc This time, it is the Twitter the film Deadpool that balance the a video or the actor is wearing makeup a long time, to get into the skin of his character. While the makeup is done, the reaction of the actor is surprising :
If the actor thought he’d take a good joke with his team, they have not necessarily seen eye to eye, that the caption of the post confirms :
Back on this day during the filming of Deadpool 2, Bill Corso has shown a lot of self-control to not strangle @VancityReynolds
The actor loose so a “no”, pulls the make-up of the face, and said that “if this is not for the do though, might as well not do it.” The action to remove the make-up is follow-up of a beautiful white, and of the departure of the team, obviously, yet another joke has not impacted on the production of the film, which proved a significant success, with a global box office has reached 743 million dollars in revenue, and sat down a little more to the legend Ryan Reynolds.
