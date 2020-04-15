When Salma Hayek try the dance of A Night in Hell Tahar Rahim

In 2016, the hollywood actress celebrated the 20 years of this cult scene in a short film arty.

At the time of the containment general, the urge to dance you itch ? First offers you to (re)see some of the scenes dancing cults of the cinema… To replay it at home, you will need… of a huge python albino.

This may be the role the most iconic of the career of Salma Hayek. A year after the shooting of Desperado with Robert Rodriguez, the actress joined the cast of another film, the cult A Night in Hell. Written by Quentin Tarantino (who also takes a role in the film), Salma Hayek co-starred with George Clooney, Harvey Keitel and Juliette Lewis. It is entrusted with the role of Santanico Pandemonium, the dancer featured (and vampire bar Titty Twister. A scene of sensuality, crazy, where Salma Hayek dances with a giant python albino resting on his shoulders… In 2016, for the twenty years of the film, the actress mexican-american has repeated his dance moves in a short film signed Youssef Nabil.

Born in Cairo and now living between New York, Miami and Paris, the artist Youssef Nabil is since the 90s a staple of the art scene and the photo. Built by David LaChapelle and Mario Testino, driven by his love for his country of origin, from his beginnings in the art world, Youssef Nabil is “obsessed“by the golden age of egypt : “It is true that I work remotely from my country, but it is fabulous, because it is around him that the basis for a major part of my work. Even at the level of my technical work, I’m inspired by the posters of egyptian cinema. My goal is to take this memory of an Egypt long gone and the take through my work. It is a way to save it”, he explained in the columns of The East on the day .

And after photographing Catherine Deneuve, David Lynch or Charlotte Rampling and hundreds of anonymous in a series of portraits way heritage surrané of egyptian cinema he paid tribute to the dancers of belly dancing from its Egyptian birthplace, making it jiggle star mexican-lebanese.

Way A Night in Hell of Robert Rodriguezwith George Clooney , Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek found his talents of dancers for Youssef Nabil and turns into a belly dancer, on a beach, in front of a Tahar Rahim asleep. Entitled I Saved My Belly Dancer this series of the artist consists of a short film and of twenty-six photos in which the actress of 45 years old is rescued by a Tahar Rahim on his white horse – in addition – and taken far away, to other shores, in the West.

Evocation carnal fantasy lovers, Salma Hayek “represents this powerful DNA-Arabic which radiated” according to the artist book is a brilliant tribute to this art, this dance of the belly that Youssef calls “a symbol of freedom in an Egypt that dark in extremism”.

A short film less taxing to run than the cult scene of Salma Hayek in A night in hell. In an interview for Yahoo Entertainment where the actress looks back on his films, the most significant, the interpreter of Frida Kahlo said that he had long hesitated before accepting the role. Not because she had to wiggle enticingly in front of an audience of actors, technicians, and cameras trained on her, but because she had to dance with a snake. A phobia for the young woman.

“Quentin said to me ‘Ah in fact, you’re dancing with a snake.’, “recalls she. I told him, ‘No, I can’t, I can’t, this is my biggest phobia.’ Then he said to me, ‘well, Madonna would do it. I have already talked about it and she would be willing to dance with the snake.’ It was difficult because I had to get over this fear and panic and the dance was totally improvised. No choreographer, no nothing. Because it is obviously impossible to make a choreography with a snake, we don’t know what he will do !”

For two months before the shooting of the film, the actress has worked with therapists to overcome her phobia of reptiles. This has obviously worked well, when we see the ease of the actress in this scene became a cult.