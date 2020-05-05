When Scarlett Johansson or Margot Robbie organise a fighting virtual, it gives this

The CUCchallenge-Fightcovid, the brawl giant, by a screen of the French school of stuntmen Campus Univers Cascades, has given ideas to Hollywood. And the industry of cinema is to be stopped, the lack of action begins visibly to be felt.

The stuntwoman Zoë Bell, which has notably doubled Uma Thurman in Kill Billdecided to start the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, a fighting hollywood in general, which brings together cascadeuses and actresses in all of Hollywood.

So we can see the two stars Black Widow Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, send kicks and punches, but also Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Margot Robbie (apparently still inhabited by her role of Harley Quinn), Drew Barrymore, Zoe Saldana, or even Julia Butters, the very young revelation of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, engage in a battle of giant via cameras interposed, with yoga ball, baseball bat, or a bottle of wine. And that meeting 100 % of women is a real boost.