when she would go to the restaurant with Kanye and North !

Kim Kardashian no longer supports the containment. The young mother of four children is in a hurry. Return to the restaurant with Kanye West.

The containment starts to weigh in the life of Kim Kardashian. Nostalgic, the young woman publishes a photo of her at the restaurant in the company of Kanye West and his eldest daughter, North. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

For nearly a month, the Hollywood stars are closeted at home. In fact, the covid-19 continues its progression. Today, there are so more than 1 million cases in the world.

Among this figure, more than 55 000 people died the virus arrived from China. As well, the rules are strict, the citizens of many countries need to stay locked up.

The goal ? Limit the spread of the coronavirus in order to stop the epidemic. In fact, Kim Kardashian is part of the good students. She no longer leaves her home. But after several weeks, it seems to be at the end.

In fact, the wife of Kanye West had already expressed his admiration to the teachers. Exhausted by her four children, Kim Kardashian can’t wait that all this misadventure is finally over.

Go to a restaurant with Kanye West lack a lot to Kim Kardashian !

On his account Instagram, the star has shared a photo “flash-back. “ In the restaurant with her husband and her eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian strikes a pose.

As well, she looks carefully on the target, while North is sitting on the lap of his mother. At his side, Kanye West is smiling. True to himself, the young dad wears a pair of sunglasses to conceal his eyes.

In front of them, cocktails, soups and lawyers spread out on the table. A moment of nostalgic that seems to many of miss Kim Kardashian.

Also, fans of the latter are in full agreement. They were as well more than 1.3 million to like the post of the star. Kim, therefore, comes to give a hint, it will surely be at the restaurant at the end of the confinement !

