When Simone Biles puts the world in reverse

It is called the Simone Arianne Biles. This young american athlete of 23 years has done a performance that continues to tour the world. She managed to remove his pants using only his feet while standing (upside down) resting on his hands and body to the vertical. By raising the challenge of poirier to a sublime dimension, it has put the world upside down.

The challenge of the pear tree, in fact, are generally remaining in balance on the head. But Simone Biles has done so by standing on the hands while removing his pants. What made his challenge a performance that is stunning.

In this period of confinement imposed by the coronavirus, one tries to invent activities to kill time. And this all started from a challenge on Instagram, precisely the challenge of the pear tree, which required that participants bring a t-shirt while standing against a wall, supported on the hands. Very fun, to the point where stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland participated. Until the day that Moves, this woman after less than one meter 50, there is. And how !…

Suddenly, several people who have seen the video and they promptly responded by praising the young athlete for his talents. “I love you, woman, but you alone can do it,” commented including actress Halle Berry. As to the olympic gymnast canadian Ellie Black, she says with admiration : “Girl, I’m too old for that. My wrists turn into dust. ”

It must be remembered that Simone Biles is a five-time world champion of gymnastics. The last Olympic Games in Rio, she has won four gold medals.

R. Jordan