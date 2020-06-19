When Stan Lee did not like to see Tom Holland in the costume of Spider-Man

Tom Holland is now unanimously appreciated, or almost by the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has even been able to afford to play the intermediary between Marvel and Sony, then, that things were very wrong. But, obviously, his fate was not really written and it has not managed to convince the entire world in the first place. Stan Lee, creator of many Marvel characters, including Spider-Man himself, was anything but favorable to his choice to play spider-man.

Stan Lee skeptical of Tom Holland

Before Tom Holland, who are two very good actors were able to slip the costume over the last two decades : Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. In very different styles, they have managed to bring something new to the role. Suffice it to say that Tom Holland had a certain amount of pressure in its infancy. And his first encounter with Stan Lee, probably has not helped you to relax.

It is this that has given to know James Gunn, in an exchange of questions and answers with users. He was asked this time if there was some anecdote about Stan Lee, often reminds. Here is your answer.

Introduced Me to Stan Lee), Tom Holland, just after the latter has been chosen for the Spider-Man game. Here is what Stan said to him : “Yes, of course ! I have heard that they were impressive. To me, personally, I do not see it”. All the world laughed.

Includes all the same without any problem at what point the idea of a Spider-Man so young that could be a cause of concern to the great creator. But, he had no power of decision in the choice of actor. So much the better for Tom Holland… and for us !