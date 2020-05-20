When Tekashi 6ix9ine teases fans with the promise of another single

A few days ago, many fans of Agatha Auproux have not hesitated to criticize it. The reason for this ? The young woman has decided to descend in the south, and therefore more than 100km from her home. On his account Instagram, she had then taken the floor.

Agathe Auproux had revealed to her fans that she had done a good certificate for his travel more than 100km from his home. It had also clarified to its subscribers that they always had to be very careful. And comply with the gestures barriers.

Now in the south, Agathe Auproux take advantage of the beauty of the landscape. This Sunday, may 17, she posted a new photo to the Story of his account Instagram, which has more than once made a sensation. In fact, the young woman took the pose on a rock facing the sea.

The beautiful brunette was displayed with an outfit quite casual. She also opted for sneakers roses. Socks, and turquoise that were amazing to his fans.

In the caption of his photo Instagram, Agathe Auproux also wrote : “I hope that you likerez this photo to reward the boldness of socks turquoise”. With her photo, she has harvested more than 29 400 “I like it” in two hours the part of its fans.

In the comments, they did not fail to compliment the young woman. But this is not all. Others have also validated his socks turquoise. It must be said that the beautiful brunette is always the small touches a lot of color to her outfits.

Under his photo, his fans have also written : “You’re still a hell of a woman, Agatha.”, “I like absolutely everything about this photo !”, “Too much, too beautiful.”, “Always stylish Agathe. Beautiful color turquoise.”, “Any way, everything that comes from you we like.” but also “The queen is on throne”.