When the actress pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds for his new cut ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold love to tease… And even more since they are confined together. On Instagram, the actress has made fun of her husband for a reason unexpected !

The containment is a beautiful exercise in order to test its torque or his marriage. If some lovebirds do not support it any more, it is far from the case of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. More accomplices than ever, parents of three adorable girls know how to handle. And for them, this passes for humour and social networks ! This week, it’s Blake Lively who decided to bother (nicely) her husband. Crazy laughter guaranteed !

A hairstyle that makes you smile !

It is on his account Instagram Blake Lively has posted a story a lot of fun. We saw Ryan Reynolds back with a small quilt at the birth of his neck, formed using an elastic band. This means that the actor was really struggling to manage her hair with the closure of salons. A situation that has made so laugh his wife :

I defy you to forget this each time that you will see for the rest of eternity.

Ryan Reynolds did not wait long to replicate :

It is clear that your contraception did not work, so…

This is a hilarious exchange that makes the hollywood couple still more funny and endearing !