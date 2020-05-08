when the actresses in Hollywood form a Fight Club virtual

To fight the boredom

Finished the videos, TikTok and charity concerts, to entertain during the containment, the tendency is to fight ! Latest example : the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge !

Zoë Bell, actress and stunt woman from new zealand, made famous for his roles in Tarantino, has found a way to overcome the boredom that America knows, at the time of the confinement. Bringing together the biggest names in american cinema, both on the side of actresses that cascadeuses, Zoë Bell had the idea to organize a fight virtual 100% female. And the result is impressive !

A fight without rules

In all, 38 actresses, and cascadeuses renowned which clash in this challenge, and each goes his technique ! If some yank their children, others did not hesitate to attack with their dog or with their bag of course ! In this fight virtual, all shots are good, and there is no rule !

Among the actresses, it will be recognized Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Zoe Saldana… A dream cast like a crossover Marvel X DC X Charlie’s Angels X Xena the Warrior X Kill Bill !

All on a original music by KT Tunstall.

To discover the challenge in pictures :

A challenge responding to another

So far, this challenge is not the first of its kind. In fact, at the end of April, professional stunts and battle have done a huge brawl virtual #CUCchallenge.

To discover the challenge in pictures :

This video has saved several million views. But alas, not a single stunt woman appeared. To respond to this video, the women have also started this challenge, to get to the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge. And we hope that it will not stop there : Zoë Bell talks to restart next week.

