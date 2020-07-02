When the celebrities to be people in lambda, in 30 images

Our friends of the celebrities are often seen in their best light. A hair silky and soft, a perfect complexion, you live very interesting and fulfilling, a facade that often hides a fact of life : celebrities are people like everyone else. To illustrate this, a user has decided to transform a number of celebrities to make them look more like the Mr. and Mrs Tout-le-monde.
when the perfect facade sails
Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, celebrities that are passed under the hands of talented account with Planet Hiltron. Now Instagram and Facebookthis account allows us to find the celebrities in the international through the photos that are not very flattering. A public image is far from being the cover of the magazines, or touch the follow-up interviews in the social networks. 30 pictures to discover a little more down, or more in the accounts of Paris Hiltron.
Britney Spears
Johnny Depp
Jennifer Lopez
Britney Spears
Miley Cirus
Lindsey Lohan
Madonna
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Aniston
Rihanna
Gwyneth Paltrow
Nicole Kidman
Angelina Jolie
Gwyneth Paltrow
Nicki Minaj
Scarlett Johansson
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise
kristen Stewart and Robert Patinson
Jennifer Lopez
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
John Travolta
Jennifer Aniston
Sharon Stone
Tom Cruise
The Kardashian
David and Victoria Beckham
Paris Hilton
Madonna and Lady Gaga
Sarah Jessica Parker
Jay-Z and Beyoncé