When the celebrities to be people in lambda, in 30 images

Our friends of the celebrities are often seen in their best light. A hair silky and soft, a perfect complexion, you live very interesting and fulfilling, a facade that often hides a fact of life : celebrities are people like everyone else. To illustrate this, a user has decided to transform a number of celebrities to make them look more like the Mr. and Mrs Tout-le-monde.

when the perfect facade sails

Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, celebrities that are passed under the hands of talented account with Planet Hiltron. Now Instagram and Facebookthis account allows us to find the celebrities in the international through the photos that are not very flattering. A public image is far from being the cover of the magazines, or touch the follow-up interviews in the social networks. 30 pictures to discover a little more down, or more in the accounts of Paris Hiltron.

Britney Spears

Johnny Depp

Jennifer Lopez

Britney Spears

Miley Cirus

Lindsey Lohan

Madonna

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Aniston

Rihanna

Gwyneth Paltrow

Nicole Kidman

Angelina Jolie

Gwyneth Paltrow

Nicki Minaj

Scarlett Johansson

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

kristen Stewart and Robert Patinson

Jennifer Lopez

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

John Travolta

Jennifer Aniston

Sharon Stone

Tom Cruise

The Kardashian

David and Victoria Beckham

Paris Hilton

Madonna and Lady Gaga

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jay-Z and Beyoncé