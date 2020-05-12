When the concert Travis Scott on Fortnite draws… the american presidential campaign

Friday, may 8, last, Presse-citron published an article laying the foundations of a reflection of the long-term. After the concert Travis Scott on Fortnite, the 26th of April last, could we imagine the video game open up to other events, and thus become a platform that is closer to the Métarverse ? This week, a strange note from a campaign manager that is affiliated to the us democratic Party comes to support once again this idea.

Lis Smith, who managed the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg before joining the candidate Joe Biden, has been much appreciated by the media coverage to Travis Scott in his concert on Fortnite. In a broadcast on the media, Politico, the spokesman has made a reference to this event by imagining the candidate Joe Biden appear on the video game, on the occasion of the convention of his party.

A convention on Fortnite ?

“The takeover of Fortnite by Travis Scott … if we could do this with Joe Biden [pour la convention]Joe Biden projected on the Grand Canyon” expressed Lis Smith in an interview, which did not go unnoticed on Twitter. The idea does not come out of nowhere. From 13 to 16 July, the democratic Party should hold its convention, an event that occurs every four years, a few months from the presidential election. Traditionally, the event allows you to designate officially what will be the candidate for the White House.

In the context of the crisis of the COVID-19, the democrats will be wondering about the organisation of the event. In an interview on the television channel ABC, Joe Biden had not ruled out the possibility that the event is virtual : “we need to have a convention. It may be that this is a téléconvention” would have shown the man in his seventies. Can we imagine to see it organized on Fortnite ?

About Lis Smith are interesting to put forward to show the impact of the evolution of video games in the other sectors, to policies. But the concert of Travis Scott on Fortnite was more drawn to Lily Smith to imagine an event where Joe Biden could be projected in the form of a hologram virtual. The chances that the democratic Party will appeal to Epic Games (the developer of Fortnite) are almost nonexistent, all the more that the target audience would not be the most coherent for a political campaign.