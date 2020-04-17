When the Covid will leave, it will be time to go through the box elections

The legislature is born from a threefold misunderstanding.

Misunderstanding of the composition of a Parliament where the balance stuck in a vise any attempt built to get out of the rut.

Misunderstanding of training of government particratique, who stumbles on the struggles of ego and strategies that are poorly placed.

Misunderstanding, finally, the difference between the themes that have formed the heart of the political issue before and after the election, and in the course of this last month. The election of 2019 and its results had been dominated by Marrakech and Greta Thunberg. The training has stumbled on the socio-economic, community, and abortion. All of the subjects on which the voter had not in fact ever uttered. As to the government’s full fiscal year, there has finally been put in place to extinguish a huge fire and initiate a shock therapy in the face of a health crisis and unprecedented economic.

To start with a blank sheet of paper

This crisis of the coronavirus offers a unique opportunity and at the same time a duty to leave a blank sheet of paper.

The team brought in to lead the country for the coming years is going to have to ask a series of fundamental choices, which brings the concerns of a few months ago at a ridiculous joke. Think of the deficit abyss that will create this crisis, to the predictable shock to the economic and social impact for the professions, fragile, to the massive changes of habits and paradigms societal that could occur on our ways of working, transportation, international trade… not to mention the health crisis in and of itself, of the community and of the now inevitable extension of the nuclear ! All of the subjects on which the citizen has not expressed, and for which the legitimacy of the executive and the legislature, however, has needed a clear mandate. Therefore, it is essential that the political actors to reformulate their supply policy in the light of this new situation, and that is given to the democracy the belgian the opportunity to decide.

Claim accounts or congratulate

But this is not the only reason that calls for elections. A few days ago, the Parliament had passed laws of delegation required, but which are serious breaches of the separation of powers and fundamental liberties. We live since this vote in a country where the freedom to come and go is severely limited, where the exercise of religion has been suspended by a ministerial decree, where any gathering is banned and where the justice has just interrupted its course without real possibility left to the citizens to gain access to the judge.

Would imagine it be in normal times a State enact even a single one of these measures is not immediately, and rightly, relegated to the rank of dictatorships and authoritarian regimes ? Now, the police can summon to justify your mere presence on the public highway, even by elements of your private life. Your movements are traced by your phone, and the denouncement is even encouraged by some personalities ! The executive is, of course, has to take crucial decisions for the country, but he is forced to do so by rolling to the open tomb on the edge of a steep precipice which threatens at any moment to lurch to democracy and the rule of law. After a year as dangerous to the citizen and his fundamental freedoms, democracy and its leaders must give the voter the possibility to claim accountability for their conduct… or, on the contrary, congratulate them.

Of course, at the end of the crisis, we could settle for this lazy and cowardly relief to have a government and keep it, anticipating and fearing in advance the difficult and dangerous training that has become commonplace in Belgium after each passage to the polls. What are the poor democrats would we be, if we were at this point resigned, reduced to fear from elections because of the failure of our councillors to propose solutions to lead the country !

A risk of reinforcing the extremes ?

It has often been heard in the last few months, as new elections could be “counter-productive”, since it could “aggravate the problem”. It was even more than once heard the argument absolutely atrocious for a democrat that new elections should be avoided because of a likely result unpleasant. Understand here that the voter might be tempted “to evil” to vote for “strengthening the extreme” and therefore “weaken democracy”. A curious line of reasoning that has not finished to amaze me, and indignant at the time, but the lapse appears even more clearly today.

In fact there is now absolutely no one who can predict a little of what the citizens will vote in six months. Of course, we can establish a few assumptions on what could happen, and many are the chapels projecting – not without arguments – take advantage of the Covid. It’s even fun to watch how each of them applies to develop a narrative describing the virus as the harbinger of apocalyptic of a new era for its ideology. The collapsologues and Cassandra supermarket rub their hands, convinced that they have hit just. Their opponents emphasize, instead, that humanity is in the process of brilliantly prove his resilience, where the Spanish flu had killed between 2% and 5% of the world’s population. The powers that be hope to get the dividends of his leadership, benevolent, where the opposition cannot be detected in this crisis nothing more than the vivid demonstration of the incompetence and lack of foresight from the government. The radical left sees his favourite themes were confirmed. The separatists also. The liberals highlight the fact that the virus knows no borders or opinion, the conservatives in those dark hours it is in the nation and the family that the human person finds protection and comfort. The globalist do not lack to brag about this global health crisis calls for a global governance, and the populist that it is a governance approach that has led to this global health crisis.

Towards renewal

In fact, the truth is that neither you, nor I, nor the elites, nor probably even the voters are able to estimate the upheaval of democratic and ideological, which will emerge from this crisis… or not. However, democracy cannot be resigned to let events rather than to be an actor. Of course, the uncertainty in time of crisis is not without risk, but it is in reality a further reason to vote in the fall. What is the legitimacy of a power which we do not have the slightest idea of by which and on which it is based ? It becomes a power that can only be lost in conjectures about what wants to the citizen… to land in the end on the conjecture that the work out.

It is the decades that are weeks, and weeks that are decades said… Lenin. Our Parliament is constituted has been elected decades ago. For the comparison with Lenin stops at this quote, it will be soon time to renew.

